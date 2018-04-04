Crown to begin laying out case against man accused of murdering yoga teacher

The Crown will being making its opening statements to a jury today in the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Jordan Butcher in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

The 35-year-old man is accused of killing Halifax yoga teacher Kristin Johnston, with whom he'd been in a relationship. He has pleaded not guilty.

Johnston, originally from Montreal, had owned and run Bikram Yoga Halifax. She was 32 when she was found dead at her home in the Purcells Cove area on March 26, 2016.

The trial opened yesterday with jury selection.

The Crown expects to call some 40 witnesses in a case that has been scheduled to run for 20 days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Those on mobile can follow along here.