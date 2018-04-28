Nicholas Butcher has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston, who was found fatally stabbed in her Purcells Cove-area home in March 2016.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury deliberated Friday afternoon and Saturday morning before delivering its verdict.

Butcher automatically gets a life sentence, serving a minimum of 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

That prison sentence could be increased upon sentencing by a judge.

Crown attorney Carla Ball said justice was done and that it's been a stressful two years for Johnston's family and her friends.

"Domestic violence is not something that is unusual, unfortunately. We can say that it's a tragic event for everyone involved," Ball told reporters. "It's a very unfortunate situation, but sadly, it's not uncommon."

Butcher stabbed Johnston to death

The verdict comes after a three-week trial in which a bizarre sequence of events was presented before the court, including Butcher's 911 call stating he had killed Johnston and then cut off his own hand with a power saw.

Friends of Johnston, a 32-year-old yoga instructor from Montreal, testified that after her yoga business failed and closed in February 2016, she talked about breaking up with Butcher and moving to be with family in B.C.

The jury also heard that hours before Johnston was killed, Butcher showed up at a Halifax apartment where she was spending the night with another man.

Butcher, 36, who graduated from Dalhousie University's law school in 2015, had testified Johnston attacked him with a knife in his sleep and that he fought back and stabbed her, only realizing it was Johnston after he turned on the light.

He said he then tried to take his own life by stabbing himself as well as severing his hand, which was later reattached.

Defence attorney Peter Planetta had said relationship strife, combined with the pressure Johnston felt because of her failing yoga business, caused her to snap and to attack Butcher with a knife. He argued his client was only acting in self-defence.

Nicholas Butcher will automatically get a life sentence. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Crown attorney Carla Ball had argued that Johnston's death was "obviously murder and it wasn't self-defence."

She said Butcher attacked Johnston before stabbing himself in the neck with the same knife in an attempt to kill himself.

She urged the jury to reject the defence's suggestion that a 137-pound woman would have the strength to attack Butcher and leave 13 stab wounds in a "nice tight pattern."

She added that while Johnston's hands had what appeared to be defensive injuries, there were no such defensive injuries on Butcher's hands.