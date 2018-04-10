'I cut my hand off. I killed her,' Nicholas Butcher says in 911 call

Nicholas Butcher called 911 and said he'd cut his own hand off and killed his girlfriend, Halifax yoga instructor Kristin Johnson, as he sobbed and gasped into the phone.

The 911 recording was played for the jury Tuesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax at Butcher's second-degree murder trial. The 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Jordan Masters, who answered the March 26, 2016, call from Butcher, testified an ambulance dispatcher was also listening in.

The court heard Butcher panting. He said first responders would have to break down the door. "I need help. I'm dying. I'm bleeding to death. I cut off my hand. I killed her."

In distress, he didn't answer most of Masters's questions but repeated over and over: "I'm dying."

Masters said he kept talking to Butcher and could hear gasping, sobbing and the sounds of someone retching.

On the recording, Masters continued asking questions, but most of the sounds Butcher made were incoherent. Masters asked repeatedly where Butcher is in the house, but there was no answer.

When Masters called back, the call went to Butcher's voicemail.

Butcher's attorney Peter Planetta confirmed the voice on the call is that of his client.

From earlier:

One of the last people to see Johnson alive faced cross-examination Tuesday at the trial of her accused killer, testifying traumatic things from that night are clear to him even if he can't recall all the details.

Mike Belyea resumed him testimony at the second-degree murder trial of Butcher, 35, in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. Butcher has pleaded not guilty.

The jury has heard that Butcher had arrived a Belyea's Halifax apartment in the early hours of March 26, 2016, looking for Johnston, who was his girlfriend.

Kristin Johnston, 32, was found dead in March 2016 at her Purcells Cove home. (Facebook)

Johnston and Butcher left for about 20 minutes, according to testimony, and when she returned she said she had ended her relationship with the man.

Belyea, 41, has told the court that he and Johnston had begun kissing on his bed a short time later when Butcher returned, went into the bedroom and put his hand on Belyea's shoulder and gave him a push.

Belyea left the two to talk at around 4:20 a.m., he testified, but they were gone when returned to the apartment. Johnston was found dead hours later in her Purcells Cove-area home.

Drinking that night

During cross-examination Tuesday, defence lawyer Peter Planetta questioned Belyea about how much he and Johnston had to drink that night, and why he didn't tell police his bedroom door was closed.

Belyea agreed both he and Johnston were drunk by the end of the night. He also said he could have provided more detail to police, but included only what he felt was relevant.

The Crown has alleged that Butcher murdered Johnston because she was breaking up with him, and the medical examiner determined she died from 10 sharp wounds to her neck.

Belyea had been friends with Johnston since 2009. He testified Monday that Johnston and their friend Lisa Abramowicz had come to his flat for drinks.

He had never met Butcher before he showed up unexpectedly. After he left the apartment the first time, Belyea said the friends concluded he had tracked them through Johnston's private Facebook Messenger.

Johnston's dog left behind

Butcher's friend of 12 years Adam Chisholm testified after Belyea. He told the court Butcher showed up to his house at around 8 p.m. the night before Johnston's death. He had her dog with him.

Chisholm said Butcher seemed to think Johnston was going to break up with him. Butcher said Johnston had been "distant" since returning from Costa Rica.

Chisholm said he and Butcher spoke for about four hours that night about his relationship as well as a possible articling position in Ontario or a job in real estate in Halifax.

He said the plan was for Butcher to spend the night because they were drinking. Chisholm testified he fell asleep some time between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. When he awoke he said Butcher was gone but the dog was still there.

Chisholm says Johnston's dog had significant issues, including a skin condition, and required special food which Butcher brought with him. Chisholm said he doesn't know why Butcher brought the dog that night and didn't leave a note explaining.

He texted both Johnston and Butcher, asking what they wanted him to do with the dog. He said later that day he got a call, telling him that Johnston was dead.

The trial began last week and is before a judge and jury. The Crown expects to call about 40 witnesses in the case, which is scheduled to run for 20 days.

