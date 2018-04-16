Police testify about evidence at Nicholas Butcher's murder trial

The Crown is continuing to call evidence today as the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher enters its third week in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

The court has heard evidence that Butcher, 36, cut off his hand with a saw and told 911 operators he killed his 32-year-old girlfriend, Kristin Johnston, a Montreal-born yoga teacher. He has pleaded not guilty in the Halifax woman's death.

Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Randy Wood was the first to testify on Monday. He collected evidence at the Purcells Cove-area home where Johnston was killed on March 26, 2016.

911 call from Butcher

Wood took the jury through the extremely graphic pictures of the crime scene.

In a chilling 911 call the jury heard last week, Butcher gasps and sobs, asking for help.

"I need help. I'm dying. I'm bleeding to death. I cut off my hand. I killed her," he said on the recording played in court last week.

The jury has heard Johnston was found dead in the master bedroom of her home, lying on the bed with the sheets soaked in blood.

A Halifax Regional Police officer testified last week her head was covered with a pillow and a black-handled steak knife was next to her on the bed.

A mitre saw was found in the bedroom, the officer told the court, and Butcher's severed hand was beside the saw.

Kristin Johnston ran a yoga studio in Halifax. She was considering moving when she died, the court has heard. (Kristin Johnston Legacy/Facebook)

The trial began two weeks ago and is before a judge and jury. The Crown expects to call about 40 witnesses in the case, which is scheduled to run for 20 days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.