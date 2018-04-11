Nicholas Butcher murder trial continues after day of disturbing evidence

The second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher continues this morning in a Halifax courtroom, following Tuesday's graphic testimony that included a 911 call Butcher made after Kristin Johnston's death.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury heard Tuesday that Butcher, 35, cut off his hand with a power saw and said in the 911 call played in court that he had killed Johnston, his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Johnston, a Halifax yoga instructor, was found dead March 26, 2016, at her Purcells Cove-area home. Butcher was arrested at her home after making his 911 call. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The court heard Tuesday that when police arrived at the scene they discovered a severed hand next to a mitre saw in the bedroom where Johnston was found dead.

An officer testified she was lying on the bed with a pillow over her head. There was a black-handled steak knife was next to her and the sheets were soaked in blood.

The Crown has alleged Butcher killed Johnston because she was breaking up with him. The jury has heard testimony from friends that Johnston ended the relationship just hours before she died.

The trial began last week. The Crown expects to call about 40 witnesses in the case, which is scheduled to run for 20 days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court Tuesday. Those on mobile can read here.