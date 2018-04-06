Testimony continues at murder trial in death of Halifax yoga teacher

The second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Jordan Butcher continues today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Butcher, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 2016 death of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston, a 32-year-old Halifax yoga teacher. He has pleaded not guilty.

Three friends of Johnston testified on Thursday that she intended to break up with Butcher in the days and weeks leading up to her death on March 26, 2016.

Crown attorney Tanya Carter has told the jury the medical examiner found Johnston died of 10 sharp-force wounds to her neck. She was found dead in her Purcells Cove-area home.

The Crown expects to call some 40 witnesses in a case that has been scheduled to run for 20 days.

