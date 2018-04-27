Jury to decide Nicholas Butcher's fate in death of Halifax yoga teacher

After Justice Josh Arnold's final instructions today it will be up to the jury to decide the fate of Nicholas Butcher, who is accused of killing his girlfriend in 2016.

Butcher, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Montreal-born yoga teacher Kristin Johnston. She was found dead in her Purcells Cove-area home on March 26, 2016. He has pleaded not guilty.

Crown and defence attorneys wrapped up their cases in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Thursday.

The Halifax jury has heard a 911 call in which Butcher said he cut off his own hand with a power saw and that he had killed Johnston. Butcher's hand has since been reattached.

Kristin Johnston, 32, was killed in March 2016 at her Purcells Cove home. (Kristin Johnston/Facebook)

The defence argued that Johnston was angry at Butcher because he got "in the way" of her plan to rekindle a relationship with a man Butcher found Johnston in bed with hours before her death.

Defence attorney Peter Planetta said the relationship strife, combined with the pressure Johnston felt because of her failing yoga business, caused her to snap and to attack Butcher with a knife. He made the argument his client was only acting in self-defence.

Ball asked the jury to reject Planetta's suggestion that a 137-pound woman would have the strength to attack Butcher and leave 13 stab wounds in a "nice tight pattern." She added that while Johnston's hands had what appeared to be defensive injuries, there were no such defensive injuries on Butcher's hands.

The trial began three weeks ago and is before a judge and jury.

