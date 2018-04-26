Closing arguments today at trial for man accused of murdering Halifax yoga teacher

Closing arguments started today in the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Butcher, 36, is accused of murdering his 32-year-old girlfriend, Montreal-born yoga teacher Kristin Johnston, in her Purcells Cove-area home on March 26, 2016. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Halifax jury has heard a 911 call in which Butcher said he cut off his own hand with a power saw on the morning of March 26, 2016, and that he had killed Johnston.

Butcher testified Johnston attacked him with a knife in his sleep. He said he didn't know who his attacker was at the time. Butcher testified he managed to wrestle the knife away and stab the person. He said it was only when he turned on the light that he realized it was Johnston.

Butcher testified he then tried to kill himself, first by stabbing himself and then with razor blades. He said he then brought a mitre saw up from the basement and cut his hand off in the bedroom. The hand has since been reattached.

The jury has heard that Johnston's hands had what appeared to be defensive injuries, as though she was trying to ward off an attack.

The trial began two weeks ago and is before a judge and jury.

