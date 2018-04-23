Crown continues cross-examination of Nicholas Butcher at his murder trial

The Crown continues its cross-examination at Nicholas Butcher's second-degree murder trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

On Friday, Butcher testified in his own defence. He's accused of killing his 32-year-old girlfriend, Montreal-born yoga teacher Kristin Johnston. He has pleaded not guilty.

Butcher, 36, told the court Johnston attacked him with a knife in his sleep. He said he didn't know who his attacker was at the time. Butcher testified he managed to wrestle the knife away from his attacker and stab the person. He said it was only when he turned on the light that he realized it was Johnston.

The court has heard evidence that Butcher cut off his hand with a saw and killed Johnston, a Montreal-born yoga teacher.

The jury has heard Johnston was found dead in a pool of blood at her Purcells Cove-area home on March 26, 2016, having bled out quickly after she was stabbed in the neck by a knife several times. A Halifax Regional Police officer testified last week her head was covered with a pillow and a black-handled steak knife was next to her on the bed.

The jury heard there was a short struggle at the scene and that Johnston's hands had what appeared to be defensive injuries, as though she was trying to ward off an attack.

The trial began two weeks ago and is before a judge and jury. The case is scheduled to run for 20 days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Those on mobile can read here.