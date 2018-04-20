Nicholas Butcher continues testimony at his 2nd-degree murder trial

Nicholas Butcher continues his testimony today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax at his second-degree murder trial in the death of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston.

The court has heard evidence that Butcher, 36, cut off his hand with a saw and killed 32-year-old Johnston, a Montreal-born yoga teacher. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder.

On Thursday, Butcher began his testimony, reviewing a series of digital messages between himself and Johnston in the days and weeks before her death.

The messages detail warm exchanges between the two, in contrast with evidence earlier in the trial that Johnston was unhappy in the relationship and had told friends she was considering breaking up with Butcher.

The jury has heard Johnston was found dead in a pool of blood at her Purcells Cove-area home on March 26, 2016, having bled out quickly after she was stabbed in the neck by a knife several times. A Halifax Regional Police officer testified last week her head was covered with a pillow and a black-handled steak knife was next to her on the bed.

The jury heard there was a short struggle at the scene and that Johnston's hands had what appeared to be defensive injuries, as though she was trying to ward off an attack.

The trial began two weeks ago and is before a judge and jury. The case is scheduled to run for 20 days.