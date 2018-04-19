Nicholas Butcher begins testifying in own defence at murder trial

Nicholas Butcher has begun testifying in his own defence at his second-degree murder trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Butcher, 36, is charged with murder in the death of his 32-year-old girlfriend Kristin Johnston, who was found dead in her Purcells Cove-area home on March 26, 2016. He has pleaded not guilty.

His trial began earlier this month, and the jury has heard evidence that Butcher killed Johnston, a Montreal-born yoga teacher, and cut off his hand with a power saw.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Those on mobile can read here.

The jury has heard Johnston was found dead in a pool of blood at her home, having bled out quickly after she was stabbed in the neck by a knife several times. A Halifax Regional Police officer testified last week her head was covered with a pillow and a black-handled steak knife was next to her on the bed.

The jury heard there was a short struggle at the scene and that Johnston's hands had what appeared to be defensive injuries, as though she was trying to ward off an attack.