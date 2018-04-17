2nd-degree murder trial in death of Halifax yoga teacher continues

The second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher continues in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

The court has heard evidence that Butcher, 36, cut off his hand with a saw and killed his 32-year-old girlfriend, Kristin Johnston, a Montreal-born yoga teacher. He has pleaded not guilty in the Halifax woman's death.

The jury has heard Johnston was found dead at her Purcells Cove-area home on March 26, 2016. She was found in the master bedroom, lying on the bed with blood-soaked sheets.

A Halifax Regional Police officer testified last week Johnston's head was covered with a pillow and a black-handled steak knife was next to her on the bed.

A forensic DNA expert testified this week that both Johnston's and Butcher's DNA were found on the knife.

The trial began two weeks ago and is before a judge and jury. The Crown expects to call about 40 witnesses in the case, which is scheduled to run for 20 days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Those on mobile can read here.