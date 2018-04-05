2nd-degree murder trial in death of Halifax yoga teacher continues

The second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Jordan Butcher continues today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Butcher, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 2016 death of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston, a 32-year-old Halifax yoga teacher. He has pleaded not guilty.

Crown attorney Tanya Carter has told the jury she intends to show Johnston was going to break up with Butcher and that he killed her. She said the medical examiner found Johnson died of 10 sharp-force wounds to her neck.

The Crown expects to call some 40 witnesses in a case that has been scheduled to run for 20 days.

