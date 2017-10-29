Three weeks after an NFL streaming service announced it would be forming partnerships with Canadian cable providers so they could show all football games on television, only four cable companies are offering the service.

Before the season began, the U.K.-based DAZN — pronounced Da Zone — secured the exclusive digital broadcasting rights to all National Football League games. The service allows subscribers to watch any game live using a web-connected device, like a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or gaming console.

This replaced a television package known as the Sunday Ticket and infuriated fans who experienced problems with the streaming service, such as low-quality feeds, audio problems, frequent freezing and inability to connect to games.

"I missed a lot of games because of DAZN," said Paul Faulkner, a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan who lives in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Fans can still watch some NFL games airing on FOX, NBC, CBS, TSN, RDS and CTV, but those looking to watch every live game, other than Sunday Ticket subscribers with Eastlink, Rogers, Shaw or SaskTel, must subscribe to DAZN.

Paul Faulkner (right), a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, is shown with legendary Steelers player Franco Harris (centre). (Paul Faulkner)

Faulkner even bought a newer, more powerful computer router with the hope that it would improve things for him, but it didn't make a difference.

When CBC News spoke with Faulkner, he was unaware Eastlink started offering the package about one week ago.

"I'm going to call Eastlink today and get it put on my cable immediately," he said.

Online fan anger

One Canadian fan, Sean Meade, was so infuriated by the quality of DAZN's service that he started a Twitter account with the handle @DAZNSucks after the first NFL game of the season.

Since then, he's been airing his grievances and retweeting the complaints of others, many of which have included sharing videos of the issues they've experienced. The account has almost 1,300 followers.

As well, he organized a successful campaign to get people to call NFL officials and share their DAZN experiences.

"We fought so hard to bring it [Sunday Ticket] back to the telecoms, the cable operators, and the fact they're not providing Sunday Ticket to their customers, which is obviously an in-demand service, is very disappointing," he said.

As a Telus customer, Meade is still without the Sunday Ticket. The irony is he switched from Shaw a few years back, so he'd have Sunday Ticket today if he had never made the change.

After the time he's invested, he said he feels a bit like a kid looking to play sports with their friends.

"I feel like the guy that said, 'Hey, let's play a game,' and then I didn't get picked for a team," said Meade.

What about other cable companies?

CBC News contacted a number of cable companies to get an update on whether they plan to carry the Sunday Ticket.

In a statement, Telus said that depending on a customer's cable package, many NFL games may be available to watch, but offering the Sunday Ticket hasn't been ruled out.

"We are currently investigating the option of offering NFL Sunday Ticket to our customers," said communications manager Doug Self in an email.

Cogeco said it is working to get the Sunday Ticket back for next season.

Viewers have reported many glitches with DAZN, but the company says great improvements have been and will continue to be made. (DAZN)

"Unfortunately, and due to circumstances outside of our control, we are not able to provide the NFL Sunday Ticket for the remainder of the season," said spokesperson Gabriel Beauséjour in an email.

Quebec's Videotron said it doesn't plan to offer the service again in the near future.

Bell did not respond to requests for comment.

DAZN wants more partnerships

A DAZN spokesperson said partnerships are an important part of its business and growth plans.

"We pride ourselves on being a fan-first business, and we've listened to fans' requests for more choice in the Canadian market," said public relations head Paulo Senra in an email.

"Going forward, we remain open to more and unique partnerships that will benefit Canadian sports fans."

Company says it's working to fix problems

Senra said many improvements have been made to the service and efforts to improve it will continue to be made. He said: