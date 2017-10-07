After weeks of backlash, frustrated NFL fans in Canada are relieved that some cable companies are once again offering a package that allows viewers to watch any NFL game they desire.

Before the season began, the U.K.-based DAZN — pronounced Da Zone — secured the exclusive digital broadcasting rights to all National Football League games. The service allows subscribers to watch any game live.

Fans have been vocal about the poor quality of the broadcasts.

"It was a nightmare. It was constant buffering, it was fuzzy ... when you could see the picture, it was way poorer quality than standard def," said Saskatoon resident Linda Frank.

"It was a nightmare to watch, or to try and watch."

Linda Frank and her husband, David Gerecke, are thrilled they'll be able to once again watch their beloved Minnesota Vikings on television, through the Sunday Ticket. (Submitted by David Gerecke)

On Saturday, DAZN announced in a statement on Twitter that it had partnered with Shaw and SaskTel in a move that will allow the cable providers to offer the Sunday Ticket, a package that gives people access to all NFL games.

Fans can still watch some NFL games airing on TSN, RDS and CTV, as Bell Media still holds Canada's television broadcast rights. But those looking to watch every live game, other than Sunday Ticket subscribers with Shaw or SaskTel, must subscribe to DAZN and access the games through a web-connected device, like a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or gaming console.

No one from DAZN was available for an interview Saturday, but in the statement, the company hinted at developing other potential partnerships.

"We hope to share details on this soon," it said.

What about other cable companies?

CBC News contacted a number of cable providers to find out if they will be offering the Sunday Ticket.

Quebec's Videotron said it had no plan to offer the service again in the near future.

Rogers doesn't offer the service at this time.

"We know some fans and customers want NFL Ticket back on cable TV where it offers the best viewing experience. We'll continue to work to bring our customers the best possible sports experience," said Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt in an email.

Eastlink said it is "actively working to understand what options for access are available to us."

Frank is glad she and her husband will be able to once again watch the Minnesota Vikings through the Sunday Ticket on Shaw.

"I don't think the NFL had a real understanding of their Canadian market," she said. "There's a lot of [the] Canadian market that streaming's just not applicable to, even if the service had been good quality in the first place."

Online fan anger

One Canadian fan, Sean Meade, was so infuriated by the quality of DAZN's service that he started a Twitter account with the handle @DAZNSucks after the first NFL game of the season. Since then, he's been airing his grievances and retweeting the complaints of others, many of which have included sharing videos of the issues they've experienced.

CBC News contacted the NFL for comment. The league did not offer comment and instead pointed to DAZN's statement.