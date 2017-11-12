For Canadian NFL fans looking to have access to every game next season, it appears the Sunday Ticket television package will once again be available from some cable companies, but it's not yet clear if all will be offering it.

At present, the only cable companies in Canada offering the service are Eastlink, Rogers, Shaw and SaskTel.

"There's a pathway for them to continue in the 2018 season," said Michael Markovich, the NFL's vice-president of international media and business development.

As for Bell, Cogeco, Telus and Videotron, "the door remains open there," said Markovich.

DAZN allows subscribers in Canada to stream any NFL game live, but many users have reported video and audio problems with the service. (DAZN)

The NFL shocked fans in July when it was announced that the U.K.-based DAZN — pronounced Da Zone — secured the exclusive digital broadcasting rights in Canada to all National Football League games. The service allows subscribers to watch any game live using a web-connected device, like a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or gaming console.

This replaced Sunday Ticket. But the new DAZN service infuriated fans who experienced problems with the streaming, such as low-quality feeds, audio problems, frequent freezing and inability to connect to games.

"Obviously, there are some fans in the market that have not had the experience that we, the NFL, would expect and want," said Markovich.

He said Canada is one of the league's most important international markets, if not the most critical one, and the league doesn't want to upset fans.

"There's no scenario where we want our fans to experience any pain and suffering during a transition and so we own that and we apologize that that's been the case for some fans," said Markovich.

He said the NFL is "urgently" pushing for further improvements to DAZN's service.

Fans can still watch some NFL games airing on FOX, NBC, CBS, TSN, RDS and CTV, but those who want to watch any live game of their choice must subscribe to DAZN unless they get Sunday Ticket through Eastlink, Rogers, Shaw or SaskTel.

In Early October, it was announced that Sunday Ticket was coming back to some Canadian cable markets.

Wendell Waldron is a Bell subscriber who had the Sunday Ticket for 16 years prior to this season and signed up for DAZN. He finds DAZN doesn't work well with his 75-inch 4K TV, so he's been forced to watch the games on his seven-inch tablet.

Wendell Waldron said he thinks the NFL, DAZN and cable companies need to be more up front with football fans. (CBC)

"To be reduced to something where I'm watching on something the 10th of the screen size, it's not a good experience. It's not what I envisioned," said Waldron, who lives in Regina.

He said the NFL, DAZN and cable companies haven't been forthright enough with fans about what their intentions are for future seasons.

"We are the fans and we are the ones that buy the T-shirts, we're the ones that buy the merchandise, we're the ones that go to pay and watch games in stadiums, so the least that you can do is just be honest with us instead of being reticent," he said.

DAZN says it's listening to consumers

DAZN is tight-lipped about its future plans for Canada, but did say that partnerships with cable providers are an important part of its distribution and growth plans.

"We have been discussing ways of working with partners in the Canadian market for some time and are delighted to have agreed [to] a solution that allows DAZN subscribers to enjoy Sunday Ticket through cable," said public relations head Paulo Senra in an email.

He said the company has listened to Canadians' desire for more choice by establishing partnerships with some cable providers.

"Moving forward, we will continue to seek out more and unique partnerships that bring Canadian sport fans closer to the athletes and teams they love," he said.