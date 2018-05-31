New Glasgow, Truro newspapers shifting from daily to weekly publication

Two Nova Scotia newspapers are going from daily to weekly publications, while others are merging into single papers.

Saltwire Network, which owns several papers in the province including the Halifax Chronicle Herald, says the publications in Truro and New Glasgow will now both come out once a week on Thursdays, starting July 1.

In stories on its papers' websites, the company says it is also consolidating the weeklies Amherst News and The Citizen Record into one publication called the Amherst News.

It says there will also be a shift from a paid-for subscription publication to a free community newspaper, which will be delivered to all residents of Cumberland County.

Saltwire CEO Mark Lever says the change reflects an evolving newspaper business that has had to adapt 'when a model or product is outdated.' (Mark Lever/Twitter)

The Queens County Advance will also merge with the South Shore Breaker.

Saltwire CEO Mark Lever says the change reflects an evolving newspaper business that has had to adapt "when a model or product is outdated."

According to an internal email Lever sent company employees Wednesday to announce the changes, the moves also mean changes to staffing.

"…We are saying goodbye to some team members at the related locations. I want to say a sincere thank you to these individuals for their contribution and service and wish them nothing but the best as they move forward," Lever says in the message.