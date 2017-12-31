Here's a list of what's open and closed New Year's Day in the Halifax area.

Groceries:

Sobeys: closed Monday.

Atlantic Superstore: closed Monday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: closed Monday.

Gateway Meat Market: closed Monday.

Liquor and beer:

NSLC: closed Monday.

Bishop's Cellar: closed Monday.

Both Propeller Brewery locations, on Gottingen Street (12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday) and Windmill Road (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday), are open regular hours.

Garrison Brewing Company on Marginal Road closed Monday.

Nine Locks Brewing Co. on Waverley Road closed Monday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

* Check local craft breweries in your area for opening times.

Malls:

Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall: all closed Monday.

Libraries:

Halifax regional public libraries are closed Monday.

Transit:

Halifax Transit is offering free and extended bus and ferry service on New Year's Eve, starting at 6 p.m. Buses are on holiday service schedule Monday. There is no Alderney or Woodside Ferry Service on Monday.

Waste collection:

No curbside waste collection Monday. The municipality's policy is to pick up waste on the Saturday preceding the holiday Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities are closed Monday.

Post offices:

All Canada Post offices will be closed Monday. There is no collection or delivery of mail.

Recreation:

All municipal recreation facilities in Halifax are closed New Year's Day except the Halifax Oval.

Public services:

The 311 contact centre is closed to general inquiries on New Year's Day, but will still take urgent requests concerning transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.