Looking for some family-friendly fun to ring in 2017? Here's a look at some of the free events happening around the province to help you nail down plans.

The Emera Oval, Halifax

A popular spot for family time, it's natural the Oval would host a party for all ages. Head there for a fireworks show at 7 p.m., if your little ones can't stay up for the second display at midnight. In between, skate to the beats of DJ Chris Swift.

Grand Parade, Halifax

A staple New Year's celebration for Haligonians. This year, the event will boast musical acts including Ria Mae and headliners The Strumbellas. Of course, there will be no shortage of fireworks when the clock strike stwelve.

New Year's Eve on the Town, Truro

The hub of Nova Scotia is hosting a full day of events. Put on by Truro's Parks Recreation Culture, the celebrations include free swimming at Wilsons Aquatic Centre and rock climbing, face painting and bouncy castles at the Douglas Street Recreation Centre, live entertainment, and an evening skate at the Colchester Legion Stadium. Of course, the night will conclude with fireworks to ring in 2017.

New Year's Eve Concert on the Waterfront, Sydney

Sydney's waterfront concert starts and ends early, running from 6:30-9:30pm December 31st. Think about skipping dinner and heading right there, because there will be lots of food trucks to choose from. Musical acts include Pretty Archie, Gordie Sampson and Port Cities ahead of a fireworks display.

Family-First New Year's Eve Celebration, Amherst

Another early event, the community event at Amherst Stadium runs from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be fireworks, skating, wagon rides and more. This is also the community's kick-off for Canada 150 celebrations. On that theme, there will be a prize for the Best Canadian Attire, so wash your plaid shirt and jeans.

New Year's Eve Skating Parties, Berwick and Kingston

There will be free skating and fireworks for families at the Kings Mutual Century Centre in Berwick, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nearby Kingston is also holding a free family skating party with live entertainment from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Credit Union Centre. Those joining in the fun are asked to bring a donation for the food bank.

Know of another family-friendly New Year's Eve event happening in the province? Tweet us @cbcns