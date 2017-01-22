A New Waterford man will be $1,674,843 richer once he picks up his cheque for drawing the ace of spades at Northside 4 Chase the Ace.

Adam MacKay was not at the Emera Centre when his ticket was called, but he did get one of the committee members of the draw to pull a card for him.

"You don't have to be here for our draw. You fill your ticket out. We draw for it and then we call you and ask you if you want to come and draw your card on your behalf," said committee chair Craig Ivey.

Ace pulled from 8 remaining cards

"He was in New Waterford so he said, 'no, get somebody on the committee to draw,' which we did and she pulled the ace of spades."

The ace was drawn from the eight remaining cards on week 46.

"Some people are probably happy and some more people are wondering what they're going to do next week for their spare time," said committee chair Craig Ivey. "Everybody that was in it did a great job."

4 non-profits benefit

The Emera Centre, the Haley Street Adult Services Centre Society, the Northern Yacht Club Junior Sailing and the Seaview Junior Golfers will each benefit from the other half of the money raised from the weekly draws.

Ivey said the community will likely do Chase the Ace again, but there is no firm timeline yet.

"We wouldn't be jumping into one right away," Ivey said.

Winner expected Monday

Ivey said he expects to connect with MacKay some time on Monday to give him his cheque.

Chase the Ace is a weekly draw where half the money made through a raffle is saved for non-profits and the other half is saved for the lucky person who pulls the ace of spades.

If the ace of spades isn't pulled, the winner gets 20 per cent of the ticket sales while the remaining 30 per cent would go into the following week's jackpot.