The provincial government is close to announcing the site for a new community health centre in New Waterford.

Even though there was no mention of the Cape Breton facility in last week's Liberal budget, supporters say the centre is going ahead.

The New Waterford clinic was promised by Premier Stephen McNeil in his party's pre-election budget in April.

Dr. Peter Littlejohn, who's has been a key driver behind the project for 15 years, said he's confident McNeil will deliver on his promise.

"We are assured that the process is proceeding and all is on track and we're looking at a construction start for the spring of 2018," he said.

Former Cape Breton Centre Liberal MLA David Wilton, now working as a liaison between the province and community health centre boards, said it looks like the former Mount Carmel property will be site of the new facility.

Wilton said he expects a decision within the next few weeks, which would allow for the demolition of the school by the end of the year.

Tammy Martin, NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre, said she doesn't have confirmation about a community health clinic in New Waterford proceeding. (CBC)

The cost of the centre will be covered by the government's capital budget, a statement from the province said Thursday.

However, Tammy Martin, New Democrat MLA for Cape Breton Centre, cautioned she hasn't received any confirmation about the project.

"What I can tell you is what we don't know," she said. There was money allocated in the budget for collaborative emergency centres across the province, she said, but nothing directly for a new centre in New Waterford.