Everett Durdle and Alice MacNeil of New Waterford, N.S., were appreciating their good fortune Monday after learning Everett had won the Glace Bay Minor Hockey Association's draw with a jackpot last week of $46,600.

Just the day before, the couple were feted by friends at the local Army Navy Air Force — a club and gathering place similar to a legion — where Everett, "a breath away from 81," is president. Forty-six hundred dollars were donated in a fundraiser for the pair, who've been making a lot of trips to Halifax lately.

Both Durdle and MacNeil, 78, are being treated for cancer. MacNeil is in remission from cancer of the eye and Durdle, a former coal miner, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Lots of travel

"The two of us never, ever wished for money — just our health," said Durdle.

"I look around," said MacNeil, finishing his thought, "and I say to the kids, 'Don't get me anything; I don't need nothing.' And I don't."

Since Durdle's cancer was diagnosed two months ago, he's made three trips to Halifax for treatment. Many more trips are expected, especially if he's a candidate for surgery.

MacNeil was recently contacted about a followup appointment in her treatment.

The winnings will be used in part to cover their travel expenses, but they already have plans for some of the rest.

'I like giving'

"I have to say, it was good news when I found out I won that money," Durdle said, "because I can help a lot of — besides ourselves — I can help some people. At this time of year, I can help some people, see their kids get some Christmas."

"I like giving," echoed MacNeil. "I don't like receiving, I like giving. It's really nice that we can help some people, our family. We know other people that could use a few things."

While both remain optimistic about their health outcomes, MacNeil said they don't take anything for granted.

"Health is more important … and friends. I'd sooner have friends than money, and we have lots of them."