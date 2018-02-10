One of the players in this year's New Waterford Coal Bowl Classic basketball tournament is living a lifelong dream.

17-year-old Sam Stacey was born in New Waterford, N.S., but his family moved to Alberta for work when he was in elementary school.

The annual high school tournament has a 35-year history so Stacey saw the games when he was young. From that moment on, his goal was to play in the Coal Bowl as one of New Waterford's Breton Bears.

Stacey said his family returned to the community every summer. By Grade 12, his dream had not died, so Stacey moved back to New Waterford to live with his grandparents. He attended Breton Education Centre in the hope of making the team.

His mother supported the idea, said Stacey.

The championship and consolation games take place Saturday afternoon. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"She graduated from here and she thought it would be a really cool idea for me to come to BEC and experience Coal Bowl and play on this team."

Stacey made the team and said so far, the experience has exceeded his expectations.

'It's been awesome'

"Great guys and a great coach," he said. "The fans are good and it's been a lot of fun."

But there has also been an unexpected side to the tournament.

"There's a lot of pressure when we play. A lot of fans, a lot of people chanting, looking at you, so it was even more than what I expected."

Stacey says his Bears teammates and coach are great. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Stacey played against his home province in a match with Holy Trinity High School from Edmonton on Friday night.

That didn't faze the young player, who said since this is likely his last year playing competitive basketball, he would try his hardest to earn a win for New Waterford.