Some residents of Wedgeport in southwestern Nova Scotia say the area's Acadian culture is at risk of dying if the local French school doesn't get renovated or replaced.

About 100 students attend École Wedgeport, which was built in 1960.

The school is showing its age, says Terrilee O'Connell, who has a child in Grade Primary at the school.

O'Connell says there's mould on the outside and around the windows on the inside. The paint is peeling and the wood is rotting. There are leaky pipes and broken floor tiles. Many windows won't open and don't have screens.

The school is also not equipped to deal with a lockdown situation, O'Connell says.

She says it is possible for someone to enter the building and walk through the school without being visible to office staff or the principal.

Passed over for funding

The school has been at the top of the French school board's wish list for renovation or replacement for the past five or so years, O'Connell says. But when that list goes to the province, it never gets picked for funding.

Terrilee O'Connell wants to know why École Wedgeport has gotten passed over for renovations or replacement for several years. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

"They've basically said, 'Yes, we know you want a new school, but so does everybody else,'" O'Connell says. "When the school list comes out, Wedgeport is always omitted."

​A 2013 report prepared for the French school board, the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, said the cost of renovating the school would be about $7 million, while a new school would cost about $10 million.

'The heart of the community'

French schools are integral to preserve Acadian culture, says O'Connell. And as new or renovated English schools with French immersion programs crop up in the area, many parents prefer to send their children to the new schools instead of the older French school.

"The school is like the heart of our community. It's the heart of our culture. Immersion programs, yes, they're going to teach you French, but it's lacking in the Acadian culture," O'Connell said.

Kelley LeBlanc is worried about the future of Acadian culture in Wedgeport. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

Kelley LeBlanc, who also has one child in Grade Primary at the school, says people in Wedgeport have to look no further than the nearby community of Comeaus Hill to see what might happen if their school isn't revived.

The outside of the building is in need of a paint job, say some parents.

About 50 years ago, Comeaus Hill lost its school and parents had to make the decision to send their children to either the English school in Arcadia or the French school in Wedgeport. Most chose Arcadia.

Parents say some of the windows at the school don't open and don't have screens. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

Today, Comeaus Hill is a different place.

"That entire community has lost their French language," LeBlanc says. "That's really sad to see that community, where the grandparents speak French and have an Acadian background ... and any of those children, they all speak English."

LeBlanc said it's hard see so many announcements about new English schools across the province when so much is at risk in Wedgeport.

The parents' concern about the erosion of Acadian culture comes at the same time as public consultation gets underway about electoral representation of Acadians in the primarily Acadian ridings of Clare, Argyle and Richmond.

Political candidates respond

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil said decisions about school maintenance and construction are not based on language.

"I would argue that we've invested heavily in Acadian schools — it just may be in a different community."

The Liberals have made a campaign promise to spend $50 million per year over the next four years on building new schools and improving main streets.

Greg Foster, NDP candidate for the riding of Argyle-Barrington, said the Wedgeport school is in the worst condition of any in the riding.

Foster said he can't explain why the previous NDP government didn't take action on the issue, but he would make replacing the school his top priority.

"I would do everything I can to make the leader of the party and my colleagues aware that this is a No. 1 priority for Argyle-Barrington."

The PC candidate for the area, Chris d'Entremont, did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment, but he told Radio-Canada on Friday that he believes the province should make the replacement of École Wedgeport a priority.