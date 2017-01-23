Nova Scotia's provincial courts are more diverse Monday following the appointment of two new judges.

Catherine Benton was a legal aid lawyer and becomes the province's first female Mi'kmaq judge.

Ronda van der Hoek is an African-Nova Scotian who practised with the federal Public Prosecution Service prior to Monday's appointment to the bench.

There are now 15 female judges serving in Nova Scotia's provincial and family courts out of a total of 35 full-time and five part-time judges.

"A well-qualified and well-rounded judiciary that reflects the society and the people it serves increases people's confidence in the courts and the justice system," Chief Judge Pam Williams said in a news release.

The two appointments are effective immediately.