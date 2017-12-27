A massive new supply ship made its way into its new home port in Halifax Wednesday morning.

The MV Asterix is the first naval ship to be delivered since the launch of the National Shipbuilding Strategy. Built in Germany, the former container ship was converted to a naval support ship at the Davie Shipyard in Quebec.

"We are delighted to have it arrive in its home port of Halifax," said Federal Fleet Services CEO Spencer Fraser. "We've done this program in record time to fill a gap for the Royal Canadian Navy and we arrived on budget and on time."

The Asterix will replace HMCS Preserver and HMCS Protecteur, two supply ships no longer in service. Protecteur was badly damaged in a 2014 fire and was written off while Preserver was decommissioned in 2015 after 45 years of service.

A crew of 36 Canadian merchant sailors will work with 100 Royal Canadian Navy personnel aboard the MV Asterix. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

One end of the Asterix is the same height as an 11-storey building.

Now tied up at Pier 20 behind the Halifax Seaport Market, the vessel has a crew of 36 Canadian merchant sailors.

They will welcome aboard members of the Royal Canadian Navy to begin training next month and will support the vessel's operations for the next 10 years.

"They will work with 100 Royal Canadian Navy personnel," said Fraser. "They will be charged with everything, including replenishment-at-sea operations."

The Asterix has a helicopter landing pad big enough for two choppers.

It also has a small hospital on board.