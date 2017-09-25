A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 34-year-old man's body was discovered outside of a home in New Minas, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the home on Lockhart Drive at 9:25 a.m.

Nikolas Derrick Salsman, who police say lives on Lockhart Drive, has been charged in the death and appeared in Kentville provincial court Monday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

Salsman remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 18, according to police.

Police have released few details about the victim however RCMP have confirmed the victim and the accused were known to eachother.