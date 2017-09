RCMP are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outside a home in New Minas, N.S., on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the Lockhart Drive home at 9:25 a.m.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, which police are calling suspicious.

No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the RCMP's forensic identification team arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.