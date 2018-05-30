New J.L. Ilsley High School to be located behind current building

The new J.L. Ilsley High School in Halifax will be built on the soccer field behind the current school.

Residents who live near the school were sent postcards this week that said the decision was made after two years of engagement and evaluation.

"What's old is new again at J.L. Ilsley," the postcard read.

Although the site has been chosen, there will still be a public consultation on the design and resources at the new school.

The postcard, sent by MLA Brendan Maguire, said to watch his social media accounts for details on upcoming public meetings.

"The new J.L. Ilsley will better serve our youth with expanded programs and a modern learning environment," the postcard reads.

Nova Scotia's Department of Education and Early Childhood Development confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday that the plan is to keep the current school open during construction.

Plans to replace the current school — a building residents and students have been lobbying the government for years to renovate — were announced by Maguire and Halifax Armdale MLA Lena Diab in a Facebook video released in January 2017.

Maguire made the location announcement on Instagram and Twitter in April.

The decision to replace J.L. Ilsley has been controversial because some say there are other schools in Nova Scotia that are in more urgent need of replacement.

Although school boards were dissolved in Nova Scotia at the start of this year, the board member who represented the area, Sheryl Blumenthal-Harrison said last year the school, which is less than 50 years old, was in good shape. Many parents, however, disagreed.