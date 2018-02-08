Portia Clark has been named the new host of CBC Radio's Information Morning for mainland Nova Scotia.

It's a bit of a homecoming for Clark, who grew up in Sandy Cove on Digby Neck and then nearby Bear River, in a household where the radio dial was constantly tuned to CBC.

The stories spilling out over those airwaves spawned an early love for radio — though it likely helped that her family didn't own a television.

The 20-year broadcast veteran actually began her career in Halifax with CBC Radio, working as a reporter, producer and newsreader, before moving to CBC Edmonton.

"I'm beyond excited to be returning as the new host of Information Morning," said Clark. "I grew up listening to the show, and feel lucky to have started in that newsroom.

"The station and the show are a huge part of communities across the mainland — a connection and a loyalty I really appreciate. Coming home again feels like a full circle moment in my life."

Clark to start in early April

Clark is taking over from Don Connolly, who retired last month after 42 years with Information Morning. Clark will join co-host Louise Renault in the Halifax studio in early April.

Waking up at the crack of dawn to be behind the microphone by 6 a.m. — voice clear and papers in hand — won't come as a shock to Clark: She co-hosted Edmonton AM before making the jump to television for an eight-year run anchoring CBC Edmonton's supper-hour newscast.

She returned to her first love in 2012 when she joined Radio Active, the afternoon drive-home program she currently hosts.

Clark is a trusted interviewer who is as comfortable talking politics as she is culture.

She's covered some of the biggest stories in both Nova Scotia and Alberta, from the 1998 Swissair disaster to the mad cow crisis that ravaged the beef industry and the recent devastating Fort McMurray wildfires.

It's a range of experience that will serve Clark well in her new role. Information Morning is a tightly timed program that blends news, traffic, weather and current affairs, kicking off the day for many listeners across the province.

Clark's voice is also likely to sound familiar to Information Morning listeners; she served as a guest host on the CBC Radio One program this past summer.

Clark is returning to the province with her husband and two children.