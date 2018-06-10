Man, 40, arrested after fleeing from motor vehicle crash in New Glasgow

A New Glasgow, N.S., man will be in Pictou provincial court Monday to face multiple charges after he fled on foot from the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the town.

Police said the 40-year-old was involved in a collision between a Mercedes and Jeep at the intersection of Almont Avenue and Bernard Street in New Glasgow at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The driver fled on foot and the woman driving the Jeep was treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene, police said.

New Glasgow Regional Police attempted to pull over the driver before the crash occurred. They brought in a police dog to search for the man and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Const. Ken MacDonald said it took some time to locate the man who left the scene.

"From the time of the car crash, there was quite a few hours, almost a day," he said.

It was not until Friday, at approximately 7 p.m, when police tracked down and arrested the suspect at a Forbes Street residence.

He has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, failure to stop or remain [at the scene of an accident] and driving while disqualified or prohibited.

Const. MacDonald, says there are more Motor Vehicle Act charges pending against the man at this time.

Both vehicles had excessive damage which caused the intersection to be closed for two hours.