New Glasgow Regional police have taken the unusual step of releasing the name and photograph of a suspect in a robbery and assault that took place at a local tavern.

The suspect is Shawn Daniel Bonvie, 36, a white male with short brown hair, blue eyes, 5-feet-8 and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown zip-up hooded sweater.

"He's known to police. We have a warrant for his arrest and we do consider him dangerous," said Const. Ken Macdonald. "The public should not approach him."

As of 8:50 p.m., Bonvie had not been located, Macdonald said.

"We do believe he is in the area, the Pictou County area."

Police say they were called to the Glasgow Pub Beverage Room on Stewart Street at about 1 p.m Thursday. They said a man entered the pub and demanded money. He grabbed and assaulted a staff member and forced the person into a room. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect escaped with some cash, police said.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and a Truro Police dog and handler have been called in to help track down the suspect.

Anyone who knows the man's location or has any information about the robbery are asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or text TIP202 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web.