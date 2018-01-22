Police search for suspect after woman abducted and assaulted

Police are searching for a man who allegedly abducted and assaulted a woman in New Glasgow, N.S., over the weekend.

The woman was in New Glasgow's Aberdeen Business Centre, near the Giant Tiger, around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when a man she didn't know assaulted her and forced her into her 2017 white Dodge Durango with New Brunswick licence plates, according to New Glasgow Regional Police and Pictou County RCMP.

He then drove them northbound on East River Road, then onto Washington Street, Marsh Street, Vale Road and Sherbrook Road, heading to the Blue Mountain region.

It was there that the woman was assaulted, police said.

The man then fled the scene in another vehicle: a small four-door sedan, parked nearby.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't released any other details about the nature of the woman's injuries or the circumstances around the assault.

They're asking for help to find the suspect, described as a white man in his mid-30s to mid-40s, clean shaven and wearing a baseball cap.

"It is a small community and something of this magnitude is very concerning for the general public, but the investigation is proceeding and hopefully we'll get some answers very quickly," said Const. Ken Macdonald, of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

"We're hoping that someone out there has some information that can assist us. That is very crucial to the investigation."

Anyone with potential information about the incident is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. You can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).