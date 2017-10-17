Emily Fricker says she can't wait to take her "little hometown video" to Los Angeles, now that a charity has stepped forward to fund her trip so she can attend her film's screening at a festival.

The 24-year-old made a documentary film last year about the Cape Breton fishing village where she grew up. Neil's Harbour: A Day Down Home was part of her class work last year in the screen arts program at the Nova Scotia Community College.

It will be screened at the Los Angeles Underground Film Forum in November.

Fricker wasn't planning to attend because it was too expensive, but following CBC coverage of her story, the president of NSCC, Don Bureaux, was contacted by a national charity that offered to cover Fricker's travel and accommodations.

The Gainey Foundation is based in Montreal and supports environmental and arts education programs.

"They were quite taken by her accomplishment and her success," Bureaux said.

The small Cape Breton fishing village of Neils Harbour is the subject of Fricker's short documentary. (Emily Fricker/YouTube)

Fricker posted a message of appreciation on her Twitter account Sunday, thanking the Gainey Foundation and NSCC "for giving me the chance to do something I never thought would be possible."

The Underground Film Forum calls itself Los Angeles's "premier showcase of experimentation in film, video and audio based mediums" focusing on "avant-garde, art-house, independent and no/low budget filmmaking".

Fricker's four-minute film shows people going about their daily activities in Neils Harbour on a winter day, including preparing for fishing season and baking bread.

"It's one more confirmation that Nova Scotia produces some of the world's best," said Bureaux, "and now Emily is proving it in the world of filmmaking."