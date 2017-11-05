Noise and dust from a local business, along with speeding motorists using their road as a traffic bypass, is wrecking the peace of a Dartmouth neighbourhood, residents say.

Larry Farrell said he has enjoyed peace and quiet living on Bonita Drive for 25 years, but a couple of years ago he says that all changed.

His main complaint concerns a landscaping business situated on nearby Waverly Road, that he says emits noise, dust and gas fumes at all hours.

"This is an incredible inconvenience for us. It's ruining our lives to a certain extent," he said.

Larry Farrell wants zoning changes in his Dartmouth neighbourhood. (Brian Mackay/CBC)

Farrell helped organize a meeting to draw awareness to a number of issues in June.

He said roughly 100 residents attended as well the area councillor, Tony Mancini, municipal staff and police. Farrell has also collected 170 signatures on a petition asking the municipality to come up with solutions, but he says the problems persist.

Coun. Tony Mancini said he sympathizes with the residents, but Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services has a right to do business.

Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services is located on Waverley Rd. (Brian Mackay/CBC)

The noise bylaw states that the company is allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, but Farrell said they're running equipment around the clock.

"On more than one or two occasions, we've been asleep when we've been rocked awake at like 4:30, 5:00 in the morning," he said, noting the dust and gas fumes are also preventing him from enjoying his back deck.

"Five times this past summer, I was out here and I was using my barbecue. I had to actually shut down the barbecue, take off the food, bring it inside, start cooking it inside and closing all the windows," he said.

Clintar has not yet responded to an interview request.

Mancini said part of the challenge is the company's success.

"When they first moved in there wasn't any issue … now they've become busier, they've increased the amount of equipment that's going on and the activity level is that much greater," he said.

Tony Mancini is the councillor for District 6, representing Dartmouth East. (Brian Mackay/CBC)

Mancini also said the company may be given special permission to work outside regular hours in the winter when they switch to snow clearing.

He encourages residents to take pictures and videos and call 311 if they believe bylaw infractions are taking place, but Farrell believes the company is not the real problem.

He wants the municipality to either change the zoning so that businesses are not allowed to operate in such close proximity or limit the hours the company can do business.

Mancini said he is willing to review the bylaw.

Not the only issue

Then there's the speeding problem that has residents worried about their safety, especially children.

They say part of the problem is that people cut through Bonita Drive to avoid getting stuck in traffic on busier streets in the area.

Residents say drivers cut through Bonita Drive, sometimes at high speeds, to avoid getting stuck in traffic. (Brian Mackay/CBC)

Christine Doyle moved in just over a year ago and has two young children.

"There's no sidewalks on our street … there's a big turn here and the cars just kind of whip around it, so it's a little nerve wracking," she says.

"My daughter was almost killed at that intersection," said Farrell, who suggested speed bumps or stop signs might help.

Christine Doyle says drivers speeding through her neighbourhood is a threat to residents, especially children. (Brian Mackay)

The speeding issue is also on the petition calling for change but Mancini said the municipality has already set up speed sentries and radar checks in the neighbourhood.

"The end result of that is there's not a lot of speeding going on," he says.

He said the municipality has already asked the province to decrease the speed limit in residential areas and says he'll continue to monitor the issue on Bonita Drive, but right now there's no data to justify a permanent change.