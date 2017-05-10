NDP Leader Gary Burrill used a campaign stop at a Halifax nursing home to announce $60 million for long-term care for seniors that would fund about 500 new beds and help eliminate bottlenecks that delay care for older people.
Burrill said the bottleneck results in overcrowding in some hospitals where patients are staying because they're awaiting long-term care placement.
He criticized the McNeil Liberals for not opening any new long-term care beds during their time in government.
"The result is that in 14 out of the 18 counties of our province, wait times for long-term care placement now are exceeding 200 days," said Burrill.
- Find all of CBC Nova Scotia's election coverage here
- Where the major party leaders are campaigning today
He said the Liberals' "obsession" with balancing the province's budget meant it didn't spend enough money on long-term care.
"We're saying that the care for a population in long-term care is a higher priority than balancing the books of our province every year," Burrill said.
Burrill said his party would restore $8 million in cuts to nursing homes. He also said the NDP would freeze pharmacare premiums and would advocate for a national pharmacare program.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.