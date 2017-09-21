Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil returns to Province House Thursday to finish what he started last spring — pass a budget. But this fall he'll face a bolstered opposition and an NDP leader in front of him instead of in the public gallery overhead.

The last time Gary Burrill sat in the chamber he was on former premier Darrell Dexter's backbench. He'll now sit opposite the Liberal government benches.

"I'm thrilled to be elected," Burrill told CBC News this week. "I've been over a year watching our friends in our caucus working very hard and been in a position where I've not been able to carry my end of the board so I'm very, very pleased to be able to go and take my part of the work."

Burrill's caucus has grown by two members to seven.

For his part, PC Leader Jamie Baillie is now part of a 17-member Official Opposition, up seven members from the last spring, when the House sat long enough to introduce a budget, but not long enough to debate or pass it.

More money for health care

The premier called an election just days after his Minister of Finance tabled a $10.5-billion balanced budget.

McNeil says that budget will be reintroduced with one notable change — more money for health care.

The Liberal government introduced a budget in the spring, but it was never debated or passed because an election was called. (Rob Short/CBC)

"We've heard across the province the concerns of Nova Scotians are having in and around health care," he said. "We've listened to them and our budget will reflect that."

Despite his diminished majority, down seven seats in the election, McNeil is promising to "continue to govern the way we have."

"To say that nothing is going to change after the election we just had to me shows he didn't get the message," said Baillie. "That his time in office so far has been a lot of turmoil but nothing has gotten better."