The Nova Scotia Nature Trust says its latest land acquisition means that 85 per cent of the 100 Wild Islands is now under protection.

Several years ago, the group launched a campaign to protect the entire 2,800 hectares of coastal wilderness.

The trust says it's "astounded" by the public response, which has had financial support from individuals, families, businesses and even author Margaret Atwood.

"The 100 Wild Islands is clearly resonating with all kinds of people captivated by this little known yet incredibly important part of our coastal legacy," the Nature Trust's executive director Bonnie Sutherland said in a statement.

"People want to be a part of this good news legacy story, and to ensure the 100 Wild islands are protected, forever."

Bogs, barrens, cobble beaches

The newly protected area is 16 hectares of land on Gerard Island, which represents five per cent of the island's size. Gerard Island is part of the 282-island archipelago off the province's Eastern Shore. The size of a national park, the 100 Wild Islands stretches 30 kilometres along the coast.

These two maps show the success of the 100 Wild Islands campaign. (Nova Scotia Nature Trust)

Gerard Island is nestled between the nature trust's Shelter Cove conservation lands and Taylor Head Provincial Park.

In a news release, the trust said the island includes "undisturbed coastal forests, bogs, barrens, cobble beaches, wetlands, eelgrass meadows and salt marsh."

Gerard Island and surrounding islands provide habitat more than 100 species of birds throughout the year.

The Eastern Shore archipelago is now about 87 per cent protected.

The trust lauds the 100 Wild Islands as nationally significant and "the most valuable islands you've never heard of."