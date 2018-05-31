Natural gas restored after leak shut off service to Dartmouth neighbourhood
A natural gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., led Heritage Gas to turn off the flow of gas to the area as a crew carried out repairs. Gas service has since been restored.
Crews fixed leak on Kennedy Drive, road has now reopened
The leak was reported on Kennedy Drive at 11 a.m., said company spokesperson Alice McCarron. The utility shut the gas off at 1 p.m. and fixed the leak by 2 p.m.
The gas has been restored and Heritage Gas reopened the part of the road it had closed. There is unrelated construction work continuing on Kennedy Drive.