Natural gas restored after leak shut off service to Dartmouth neighbourhood

A natural gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., led Heritage Gas to turn off the flow of gas to the area as a crew carried out repairs. Gas service has since been restored.

Crews fixed leak on Kennedy Drive, road has now reopened

CBC News ·
Part of Kennedy Drive was closed to deal with the natural gas leak. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

The leak was reported on Kennedy Drive at 11 a.m., said company spokesperson Alice McCarron. The utility shut the gas off at 1 p.m. and fixed the leak by 2 p.m.

The gas has been restored and Heritage Gas reopened the part of the road it had closed. There is unrelated construction work continuing on Kennedy Drive.

