Natural gas leak shuts off service to Dartmouth area
A natural gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., led Heritage Gas to turn off the flow of gas to the area as a crew carries out repairs.
Crews fixing leak on Kennedy Drive and have routed traffic around the affected site
The leak was reported on Kennedy Drive at 11 a.m., said spokesperson Alice McCarron. The utility shut the gas off at 1 p.m. and is working to fix it.
"Heritage Gas is working with emergency responders on site to reopen the area to traffic as soon as possible," she said.
She said residents can call Heritage Gas at 1-866-313-3030 for more information.