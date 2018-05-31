Natural gas leak shuts off service to Dartmouth area

A natural gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., led Heritage Gas to turn off the flow of gas to the area as a crew carries out repairs.

The leak was reported on Kennedy Drive at 11 a.m., said spokesperson Alice McCarron. The utility shut the gas off at 1 p.m. and is working to fix it.

"Heritage Gas is working with emergency responders on site to reopen the area to traffic as soon as possible," she said.