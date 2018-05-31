Skip to Main Content
Natural gas leak shuts off service to Dartmouth area

Crews fixing leak on Kennedy Drive and have routed traffic around the affected site

Part of Kennedy Drive was closed to deal with the natural gas leak. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

A natural gas leak in Dartmouth, N.S., led Heritage Gas to turn off the flow of gas to the area as a crew carries out repairs.

The leak was reported on Kennedy Drive at 11 a.m., said spokesperson Alice McCarron. The utility shut the gas off at 1 p.m. and is working to fix it. 

"Heritage Gas is working with emergency responders on site to reopen the area to traffic as soon as possible," she said. 

She said residents can call Heritage Gas at 1-866-313-3030 for more information. 

