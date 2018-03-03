Blanket representing reconciliation on display at Halifax library

People visiting the Halifax Central Library this month may notice a large black quilt hanging near the entrance.

Known as the National Story Blanket, each of its puzzle-shaped panels was made by both Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth from across Canada. The project has been in the works for a year and it's making its way across Canada.

Each panel represents young people from different parts of the country and "how they see us moving forward as a nation," said Hasan Sinan, a youth reconciliation leader with with Canadian Roots Exchange, the non-profit behind the project.

"This blanket is for youth across Canada to tell their stories about reconciliation, about community, about solidarity through art," he said.

Hasan Sinan is a youth reconciliation leader with Canadian Roots Exchange. (Steve Berry/CBC)

"The local communities in those areas put a lot of heart and passion and love and efforts for reconciliation into each piece and what it meant to them and what it meant to that area," said Janna Stewart, another youth reconciliation leader.

The blanket has been on display since Feb. 26 and will be remain at the library until March 13. On Saturday, it was laid out on the ground on the library's second floor so people could ask questions about it.

"We thought we would open a space for people who are curious about the blanket if they want to know more," said Sinan.

Janna Stewart is a youth reconciliation leader with Canadian Roots Exchange, the non-profit behind the National Story Blanket project. (Steve Berry/CBC)

While Stewart said each of the panels has a story to tell, the one that stood out to her was created in Edmonton.

"It has an eagle and the eagle is actually created from the Arabic word for love and the eagle in the seven teachings in a lot of Indigenous cultures represents love," she said.

"So they showed ... community and the diversity through combining those two things which come from two completely different cultures but mean the same."

This panel on the National Story Blanket was made in Edmonton. (Anjuli Patil/CBC) Feathers around the eagle on Edmonton's panel. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

There are feathers around the eagle with words on what reconciliation meant to the local youth.

The panel from Halifax featured a heart with the words "I know who I am" written on it.

"Their big thing was about colonialism and how it affects people and stays with them," said Stewart.

This panel on the National Story Blanket was made in Halifax. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The words "head," "heart" and "soul" are written around the heart.

"The soul is engulfed in flames showing their passion for reconciliation," Stewart said.

Even though the project is focused on reconciliation, Sinan said the recent verdicts in the Tina Fontaine case and the Colten Boushie make it difficult to talk about.

"We still think it's very important for us to try and keep talking about the truth and the reconciliation of people so we can move forward," he said.