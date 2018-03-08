The Indigenous groups sharing in 8,924 tonnes of Arctic surf clam quota were identified late Thursday, ending the cloud of mystery that has surrounded the award since it was announced in February by Canada's Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

Out of seven proposals, the Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick was selected as the winning bidder for the quota on Feb. 21.

On Thursday, Elsipogtog Chief Arren Sock issued a news release identifying its partners for the first time. They are:

The Potlotek First Nation from Nova Scotia.

The Abegweit First Nation from Prince Edward Island.

The Innu First Nation of Nutashkuan from Quebec.

The Southern Inuit of NunatuKavut through its commercial fisheries entity NDC Fisheries Limited, from Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We believe that this is a tremendous opportunity for these Indigenous communities to further increase their involvement in the fishery and we pledge our full commitment and co-operation to our partners in working towards this goal," Sock said in a statement.

The Five Nations Clam Corporation is working with industry partner Premium Seafoods of Arichat in Cape Breton to catch the quota, which was taken away from longtime monopoly licence holder Clearwater Seafoods of Halifax.

The regional seafood giant had teamed up with Nova Scotia's 13 Mi'kmaq bands on their bid.

Controversy over decision

After losing to Elsipogtog, Clearwater threatened to sue Ottawa, claiming its property had been expropriated.

Nova Scotia's 13 Mi'kmaq chiefs also condemned the award, saying the process lacked transparency and did not include any Mi'kmaq representation from Nova Scotia.

The day before Elsipogtog finally identified its partners, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia's chiefs maintained that all 13 bands remained united in demanding the decision be halted.

Chief Terry Paul of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs said he was surprised to learn about Potlotek — an Indigenous community at Chapel Island, Cape Breton — being included in the winning bid.

Chief Terry Paul of the Nova Scotia Assembly of Mi'kmaq Chiefs said the group is looking for more information on how DFO analyzed the applications. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"From what we have learned, an agreement has not been finalized with Potlotek, and the Five Nation Clam Corporation do not have confirmed partnerships completed," he said in a written statement to CBC News.

"As we seek more information, we are not satisfied with the decision or the process as a whole."

Paul said the chiefs are looking for more information on DFO's analysis of the applications and its agreement with the winning bidder.

Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc defended the Arctic surf clam award in Nova Scotia this week by dismissing Clearwater's claims and rejecting calls for a review.

He declined to clarify when or how the consortium of Indigenous groups came together.