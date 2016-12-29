Nova Scotia geologist Steve Blasco has made a career out of mapping parts of the world that few people know about.

Now, he's been granted high-profile recognition for that work, in the form of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society's highest honour.

Blasco is this year's recipient of the Massey Medal, which recognizes achievements in the exploration of Canadian geography.

Blasco retired a year ago from the Bedford Institute of Oceanography and the Geological Survey of Canada after a nearly 40-year career that took him from the Canadian North to the wreck of the Titanic.

Speaking with Mary Lynk of CBC's Information Morning, Blasco said the adventures made for "quite a career."

Here is an edited and condensed version of that interview:

Lynk: Take me on a little tour of this area you mapped out.

Blasco: When you leave the shore [near Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik in the Northwest Territories] and you start walking 100 kilometres north ... in the Western Arctic close to the Yukon, the sea floor is very flat and very low gradient, so you'd walk 100 kilometres and go from water that's just covering your feet to only about 100 metres deep. But when you get to the edge of the shelf, things change. All around you are what you would call miniature mountains ... they look like miniature volcanoes. And they're active, and they're venting gas and sediment.... Actually when we're in the ship, if we stop overtop of them, we actually can see them bubbling gas. It looks like a soda can or soda pop bubbling away there.

Lynk: Talk to me about the beauty of under the water ... the beauty that you saw.

Blasco: Diving at the North pole ... we had scuba tanks, double hose regulators, insulated unisuits. It allowed you to go under the ice for about 20 minutes before you started to freeze.... You go down and immediately you can turn upside down because you don't know your orientation, and you can walk across the underside of the ice, and there were these huge chandeliers of ice crystals ... they're all lit up from the sunlight going through it, and it's full of shrimp. And these shrimp are swimming back and forth, taking advantage of the algae.... There's a whole ecosystem that we can see under the ice.

Lynk: In the Arctic, because of climate change ... the area that you've mapped, what has changed?

Blasco: The argument is how much has the sea floor changed. We still haven't got that one solved. But we have seen massive changes in the sea ice regime. I think it's in the news quite regularly ... Every decade, it actually retreats even more and the size of the winter ice has been shrinking. All part of climate change.

Lynk: You're actually a bit of a Hollywood celebrity, as well. James Cameron (Titanic director) and you have shared a submarine, as well. Tell me about that and the Titanic.

The wreck of the Titanic (CBC)

Blasco: That's an interesting story. It was an IMAX film, shot in 1991 by Stephen Low, and it was called Titanica and it toured the world for a couple of years. Stephen Low was a friend of James Cameron. James Cameron had written a script in 1991 about the story of the Titanic and he was then trying to figure out how to do it. We had already been to the Titanic using submarines.... It takes a couple of hours to get down there, we'd been on the wreck for 12 hours, 14 hours on the bow and the stern. So I met James Cameron through Stephen Low.

Lynk: What did you see when you were on the bow and the stern?

Blasco: Eerie. First of all it's totally dark, there's no light except your light, and it's just like a flashlight beam into nowhere. And we landed on the bow ... and we could look back and see the whole superstructure. It looked like a haunted house because you could see where the portholes and the doorways were.