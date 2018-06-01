N.S. regulator approves 22-year Heritage Gas contract

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has approved a new contract between Heritage Gas and Portland Natural Gas Transmission System that will allow Heritage Gas to tap into lower-cost gas from Central Canada.

Heritage Gas argued the move is necessary as Nova Scotia's own offshore natural gas fields wind down and the company searches for other sources of a stable supply of natural gas.

"It's well known that the supply of gas from the offshore is dwindling," Heritage Gas president John Hawkins said Friday. "Heritage Gas, obviously, with others, has been anticipating the decline in the offshore."

Hawkins said the search for alternatives began in earnest in 2014.

22-year contract

The contract approved by the UARB is for 22 years and worth about $165 million. Heritage Gas says it will ensure less price volatility in the supply of natural gas to Nova Scotia homes and businesses.

In its submission to the UARB, Heritage Gas admitted that another of its plans to stabilize natural gas supply — storing it in underground caverns in the Alton area of Nova Scotia — has been delayed until 2021. Indigenous and environmental groups have been protesting the Alton gas storage plan.

Hawkins said when the Alton project comes online, it will enable Heritage Gas to buy supplies in the summer when natural gas is cheaper, and store it underground until it's needed for the winter heating season.

The company claims that since its inception in 2003, it has saved customers more than $400 million and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1.4 million tonnes.

Hawkins said with the new contract in place, the company is looking to expand. He said there are about 12,000 Nova Scotia homes and businesses that are near natural gas infrastructure that are not currently hooked up to the system.