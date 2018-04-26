N.S. man hailed as hero for helping rescue boy from near drowning

A man in Hammonds Plains, N.S., is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a young teen from nearly drowning on Saturday afternoon.

Mike MacDonald said he was out with his family in their White Hills subdivision, northwest of Halifax, when they heard a frantic call for help. MacDonald said he recognized the person calling for help as one of four teens who'd passed by about 20 minutes before on their way to fishing in a nearby creek.

MacDonald took off running. He found three boys in the water.

"Two boys were holding the third boy that was in the water and they were in quite a lot of danger at the time," MacDonald said.

The boy's hip waders had filled with water, weighing him down.

MacDonald plunged into the freezing cold water and together, the three of them were able to pull the boy to safety. MacDonald said the boy told him later that he'd tripped on a rock while trying to cross the stream and that's how he got in trouble.

I'm no hero, MacDonald says

MacDonald dismisses suggestions he's seen in social media that he's a hero.

"I know they're saying that," he said. "We know who the heroes are. I feel we use the term too loosely some days. I mean, you see what the world's going through.

"And I was just happy to have the opportunity to help somebody. We don't always get a chance and we don't want to have the chance. But when we do, we want to hope that we react in a way that helps somebody."

MacDonald said the boy's friends deserve a lot of credit for sticking by him and keeping his head above water. They didn't have the strength to pull him out, but they supported him until help arrived. MacDonald said it took all three of them to pull off the rescue.

"When I sat back and thought about it, it scared me, to be honest, because it's hard to think of if something had of gone wrong with any of us in that situation," he said.

"It could have turned out a lot worse, right?"