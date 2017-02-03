People who have spent three years lobbying for a new school in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., say they're upset with the provincial government's decision to build a new school in Spryfield.

Jean McKenna, whose children graduated from Eastern Shore District School, said the building is outdated, contains asbestos and needs to have water trucked in three times a day.

"It's dark, it's gloomy, it doesn't meet the needs of kids now," said McKenna, retired teacher and lawyer in Porters Lake.

'Shocked' J.L. Ilsley getting new school first

About 420 students attend the school which was built in 1965. It has a catchment area stretching from Lake Echo to Ship Harbour.

"It's just an old, tired school," said McKenna, who described the design as "archaic."

McKenna said she and other members of the Community Campus Vision Association were shocked to learn of the provincial government's plan to replace J.L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield.

The school's floors are heavily worn. (Submitted by Jean McKenna)

"[J.L. Ilsley's] principal issue seems to be a leaky roof," she said. "I've been in that school. It's a bigger and better facility by far than what we have out here."

She said for three years, her group has been told other schools have needs that must be fixed first.

"We have a need and it's our turn," she said.

$2.8M in renovations already

The Halifax Regional School Board said Eastern Shore District High School has been on their priority list for five years. It costs $50,000 a year to deliver water, said school board spokesman Doug Hadley.

The board has spent $2.8 million renovating the school, including putting on a new roof and a gym floor.

"Eastern Shore high school isn't the oldest school in the board, but it's the oldest high school that hasn't been upgraded," said Bridget Boutilier, the board member for the area.

McKenna hopes to see the high school and Gaetz Brook Junior High combined in a new facility. She said her group will keep lobbying, gathering data and holding public meetings.

"There's no stopping," she said.