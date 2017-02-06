Some Muslim women in Dartmouth decided to reach out to their neighbours this weekend with bags of cookies.

Almost 100 bags of homemade cookies were hand-delivered on Sunday evening, complete with a note addressed to "our neighbours and friends" from "your Muslim neighbours."

The notes, which featured the image of a heart and a dove carrying an olive branch, thanked recipients for their "continued support, love and friendship."

"Thank you for being the wonderful individuals that make Dartmouth a community. A place we call home. A place for families. A place we trust," the notes read.

"Thank you for showing great respect to our mosque, our faith, and to our congregation. We hope and pray that our love and friendship will continue to blossom and grow."

'Peaceful people'

Samra Yunus said the community came together in recent days to reassure Muslims, as U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to ban travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and Canada mourns the fatal shooting of six Muslims in a Quebec City mosque.

Yunus credited the idea to Mariah Shah. The idea behind giving baked goods to neighbours was "to show them that we are loving and peaceful people and we want to be with them in this community," said Yunus.

Amanda Stevens received a bag.

"I thought it was really thoughtful and totally unexpected," Stevens said. "I felt like I should have done that for them rather than them for me."