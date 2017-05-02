The girlfriend of Dalhousie student Taylor Samson continued her testimony Tuesday at the trial of the man accused of murdering her boyfriend.

William Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Samson. His trial before a judge and jury in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax is in its third week.

Samson's girlfriend, Mackenzie Ruthven, told the court Monday that she last saw Samson the night of Aug. 15, 2015. He told her he wasn't going far and wouldn't be long. But he was never seen again and his body has never been found.

Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.