The first-degree murder trial of Dalhousie University student William Sandeson is entering its third week.

Sandeson is charged in the August 2015 death of fellow Dal student Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

The Crown alleges Sandeson killed Samson in a drug deal over 20 pounds of marijuana.

Thirty-two days have been set aside for this trial before a 14-person jury.

Blair Rhodes live blogged from court.