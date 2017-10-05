One of two people charged in a 2014 murder is now more than a year away from going to trial.

Trevor Kyle Hannan, 25, was supposed to be tried in July for the killing of Daniel Pellerin in August 2014. But Hannan parted company with his lawyer just before the trial was to begin.

The July date was specially chosen to ensure Hannan's trial complied with deadlines established last summer by the Supreme Court of Canada. Those deadlines require cases involving serious offences to be wrapped up within 30 months at the Supreme Court level.

Thursday in Supreme Court, a representative of Nova Scotia Legal Aid said Hannan has now retained Moncton defence lawyer Robert Rideout to represent him.

Rideout is due in court in Halifax next month to set dates for a 20-day trial before a judge and jury.

Justice Glen McDougall told lawyers that the earliest the Supreme Court could find 20 days for a trial would be sometime in 2019. Hannan remains in custody in the meantime.

Pellerin died after he was assaulted by two men in a parking lot in north-end Dartmouth.

Co-accused nearing end of jail term

Hannan's co-accused, a young offender, is nearing the end of his jail term.

The teen, who cannot be identified, was convicted in youth court in June 2015 on a charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to four years in custody followed by three years of supervision in the community as part of an intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision (IRCS) sentence.

The teen and his sentence made headlines last month when a judge decried the boy being kept in virtual isolation in an adult facility. He was moved to adult jail after participating in a riot at the Nova Scotia Youth Facility in Waterville, N.S., in September 2016. He has since been returned to Waterville, despite staff there saying they are afraid of him.